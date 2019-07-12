NJ Worker Classification Crackdown Tees Up Tax Battle

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey labor agency’s determination that court reporters are employees who must pay into the state’s unemployment compensation fund is running up against commonly understood standards for determining independent contractor status, setting the stage for complicated legal battles over workplace classifications and their tax ramifications. The determination and a subsequent challenge brought by Jersey Shore Reporting LLC highlight what some Garden State employment law attorneys say has been an alarming trend in which workers claim independent contractor status for tax purposes, which frees them from having to pay into the state’s unemployment compensation fund. A determination that workers are really employees who are obligated to...

