Conn. Court Won't Revive Parents' Sandy Hook Shooting Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut appeals court on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing the town of Newtown and school officials of being partially responsible for the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, rejecting the parents' various challenges regarding governmental immunity. A three-judge Appellate Court panel unanimously upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Newtown and the Newtown Board of Education in a suit brought by Scarlett Lewis and other parents whose children were killed by gunman Adam Lanza in the 2012 mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of 20 students and six school staff members. The suit alleges that the...

