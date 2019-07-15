Green Card Backlog Wouldn't End With Country-Cap Fix

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Eliminating per-country caps on employment-based green cards as outlined in recent legislation would slash wait times for Indian nationals, but to clear backlogs for all applicants the number of green cards available annually must be increased, attorneys say. This month the House voted 365-65 to eliminate per-country caps on employment-based green cards, equalizing the amount of time any new applicant waits to receive their card, regardless of where they were born. Currently, only 7% of the total employment-based and family-based green cards allocated per year can be offered to nationals from a single country. The Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act would...

