Trucking Policy Developments To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2019

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. commercial trucking industry is buckling in for new proposed safety regulations and other policy shifts that could reshape operations and staffing models for motor carriers, freight forwarders and other ground-based shippers. Transportation regulators are considering a variety of new mandates and regulatory initiatives meant to address safety, interstate commerce and infrastructure improvements. But these moves also come at a time of increased enforcement and plaintiffs’ litigation that have put the industry on the defensive. Here, Law360 examines some of the policy developments that commercial trucking companies are watching in the second half of 2019. Regulating Drivers' Rest Breaks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS