Texas Oilman Gets 18-Year Sentence For Defrauding Investors

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas oilman who pled guilty to defrauding investors who thought their money was going toward drilling projects was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Friday by a state district court judge in Wichita County. Daniel Christopher Walsh, who will turn 61 on Sunday, entered a guilty plea only to a charge of money laundering. He was also indicted in April 2013 on charges of theft and securing execution of a document by deception, but those counts were dropped as part of the deal he reached Wednesday with Wichita County prosecutors. Walsh, the former CEO of Houston-based Western Capital Inc.,...

