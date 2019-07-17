Managing Compliance Risks For Income Share Agreements

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Educational income share agreements, which tie a student’s loan repayment obligations to his or her future earnings, have risen in popularity over the past several years as an alternative to student loans. ISAs have also recently been the subject of significant attention and scrutiny, in large part due to an announcement in April by the United States Department of Education that it will experiment with federal support for ISAs. This article describes the relevant features of ISAs, certain consumer compliance risks that may be associated with ISA contracts, and strategies to mitigate such risks. Characteristics and Potential Benefits of ISAs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS