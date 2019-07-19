1st Circ. Takes A Bite Out Of Advertising Injury Coverage

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT) -- The United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, in its recent insurance coverage decision in Sterngold Dental LLC v. HDI Global Insurance Co.,[1] clarified treatment of the intellectual property exclusion to personal and advertising injury coverage under the standard commercial general liability form. Personal and advertising injury coverage includes coverage for “use of another’s advertising idea in your ‘advertisement.’” The IP exclusion excludes coverage for any claim “arising out of the infringement of copyright, patent, trademark, trade secret or other intellectual property rights,” but excepts “use of another’s advertising idea in your ‘advertisement’” from “such other intellectual property rights.”...

