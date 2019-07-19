An Important Step Forward For Driverless Car Tech Standards

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT) -- On July 2, 2019, some of the world’s leading car manufacturers, tiered suppliers and technology companies published a white paper titled “Safety First For Automated Driving,” which addresses a missing piece in the current autonomous vehicle landscape: technical specifications and standards for Society of Automotive Engineers level 3 and 4 autonomous vehicles. The Current Regulatory State Under the SAE levels of autonomy and definitions, autonomous vehicle technology is divided into two broad categories, automated driving system dedicated vehicles and conventional vehicles. Conventional vehicles have SAE L0-2 automated systems that assist the driver, but the driver is still required to monitor the...

