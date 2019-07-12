Virginia Lawmaker Hacked Ex-Staffer's Accounts, Suit Says

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Virginia lawmaker took advantage of a staffer's hospitalization to illegally access the employee's social media, email and online banking accounts in an effort to avoid paying her, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Virginia federal court. Virginia Del. Dawn M. Adams of Richmond, who is a licensed nurse practitioner and served as the director of the Office of Integrated Health in the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, was first elected to the state House of Delegates in November 2017's "blue wave," during which the state saw a record number of Democrats and women candidates run for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS