Four Settle Out Of SEC's $27M Pump-And-Dump Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Four defendants, including the “prime strategist” in an alleged $27 million pump-and-dump scheme, have entered into settlements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that will bar most of them permanently from trading in penny stocks, the agency announced on Friday. The settling defendants included former cryptocurrency investor Barry Honig, who was accused of orchestrating the scheme; a company called GRQ Consultants Inc. that was linked to Honig; and Elliot Maza and Brian Keller, two former executives of a company called BioZone Pharmaceuticals, the SEC said. None of the settling defendants admitted any wrongdoing as part of the deals, but all...

