Walmart Supplier Not Covered For TM Feud, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Chubb Ltd. insurer on Thursday urged the Ninth Circuit to uphold a lower court’s ruling that it is not obligated to cover a Walmart clothing supplier’s costs to defend and settle a lawsuit accusing the retail giant of infringing on a mixed martial arts apparel company’s trademarks. In an answer brief, Chubb unit Federal Insurance Co. argued that a California federal judge got it right when he concluded last year that supplier Hybrid Promotions LLC cannot force the insurer to cover over $1.7 million in defense costs and a confidential settlement sum that Hybrid paid on Walmart’s behalf in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS