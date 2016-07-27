Pharma Foes Both Want Wins In Drug Access Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Par Pharmaceuticals and Fresenius both want a New Jersey federal judge to hand them wins in a lawsuit accusing Par of using its monopoly on an antidiuretic drug to raise prices and keep others out of the market. Both pharmaceutical companies asked the court Friday to grant them summary judgment on Fresenius’ claims that Par violated antitrust laws in its bid to corner the market on the intravenous drug. Fresenius Kabi sought a win on some of its claims, but Par seemed to be looking to escape the entire case in a single motion. The arguments the rival companies used to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS