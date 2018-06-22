Home Security Cos. Settle After Alice Invalidation Bid Fails

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge tossed a suit Alarm.com brought against IpDatatel for allegedly infringing its home security patents after the parties asked the court to dismiss the case because they'd reached a settlement. According to Judge Lee H. Rosenthal of the Southern District of Texas, dismissing a case and vacating an order on claim construction is an "extraordinary remedy," but the parties met the criteria for that to be appropriate in this case. The deal between Alarm.com Inc. and IpDatatel LLC was announced in a July 2 joint motion to dismiss, and came just over a month after Judge Rosenthal denied...

