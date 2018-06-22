Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Home Security Cos. Settle After Alice Invalidation Bid Fails

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge tossed a suit Alarm.com brought against IpDatatel for allegedly infringing its home security patents after the parties asked the court to dismiss the case because they'd reached a settlement.

According to Judge Lee H. Rosenthal of the Southern District of Texas, dismissing a case and vacating an order on claim construction is an "extraordinary remedy," but the parties met the criteria for that to be appropriate in this case.

The deal between Alarm.com Inc. and IpDatatel LLC was announced in a July 2 joint motion to dismiss, and came just over a month after Judge Rosenthal denied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

830(Patent)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 22, 2018

Law Firms

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®