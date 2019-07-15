Top EU Court To Weigh Banking Cases Over Unfair Loans

Law360, London (July 15, 2019, 5:20 PM BST) -- The EU's highest court has been referred several questions about how an EU directive on unfair terms in consumer contracts should be applied to two separate banking disputes, one involving a unit of Spanish group Banco Santander and another originating from Romania. A Madrid court has requested a preliminary ruling from the European Court of Justice on whether the 1993 European Union directive on consumer contracts extends to an amended banking agreement if the unfair term that was removed had not formally been declared null and void to the customer, according to a notice published in the EU's Official Journal on...

