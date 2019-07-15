Kirkland, Baker Botts Steer Callon's $1.2B Carrizo Oil Tie-Up

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Callon Petroleum Co. on Monday said it will take over Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. in a $1.2 billion all-stock tie-up between the Houston-based energy companies, with Kirkland and Baker Botts steering the deal. Callon, led by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said the deal for Baker Botts LLP client Carrizo is expected to add significant oil and gas exploration, development and production capabilities to its existing operations, which primarily include acquisition and development of certain onshore energy assets. Combined, the companies produced the equivalent of more than 100 million barrels of oil per day in the first quarter of 2019, Callon...

