Asylum-Seekers Face New Bar At Southwest Border

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration moved to bar most asylum claims at the southwest border by issuing a regulation Monday that would strip asylum eligibility from migrants trying to enter the U.S. through a country besides their own. The interim final rule, put forward by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Justice, would in effect prevent non-Mexicans from seeking asylum in the south, and it would also apply to unaccompanied children. Acting DHS Secretary Kevin K. McAleenan said in a statement that the rule is intended to “reduce a major ‘pull’ factor driving irregular migration to the United...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS