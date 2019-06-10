Insys Proposes Novel Gov't Committee Deal In Ch. 11 Case

Law360, Wilmington (July 15, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt drug maker Insys Therapeutics Inc. reached a deal with a group of government entities seeking representation in its Chapter 11 case Monday by proposing the formation of a limited-purpose committee of local agencies that will be able to participate in plan negotiations. During a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, attorneys for the public entities said the unusual approach to including their clients in the case allowed the entities to participate without derailing the proceedings or saddling the debtor with excessive costs. "It does give the debtor representation for all public entities, not just the ones [participating in multi-district litigation], to negotiate...

