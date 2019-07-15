Australia JV Wins $5.8B Award From Pakistan In Mine Dispute

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal on Friday ordered Pakistan to pay more than $5.8 billion to an Australian joint venture involving Canadian mining company Barrick Gold Corp. following a dispute over a rejected mining lease. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal awarded Tethyan Copper Co. Pty Ltd., a 50-50 joint venture between Barrick and the Chilean copper miner Antofagasta plc, $4.09 billion plus more than $1.75 billion in interest and a little under $62 million in costs. The arbitration, filed by Tethyan Copper Co. more than seven years ago, arose out of Pakistan’s 2011 denial of a mining lease for...

