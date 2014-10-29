Gerber Barred From Touting Allergy Benefits Under FTC Deal

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Gerber Products Co. will be barred from making misleading statements about how its baby formula can prevent or reduce the risk of allergies under a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission approved by a New Jersey federal judge on Monday. The deal approved by U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler ends a suit brought by the FTC in 2014. Though Gerber still denies the allegations in the FTC’s suit, the company has agreed to no longer claim that the “Good Start Gentle” formula can prevent allergies or is effective at treating any disease. Under the settlement, the company can only make such claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS