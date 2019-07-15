Kansas To Enforce Remote Seller Tax Collection Oct. 1

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Kansas will require remote sellers to begin collecting and remitting tax on Oct. 1 under an existing state statute that draws taxing power from the U.S. Constitution and federal law, a state tax department spokesman told Law360 on Monday. Department of Revenue spokesman Zachary Fletcher said the agency will issue a notice by Aug. 1 with further details, but added that the state will not enforce tax collection on sales made into Kansas before Oct. 1. The notice “will provide that remote sellers who are not already registered with the Kansas Department of Revenue must register and begin collecting and remitting...

