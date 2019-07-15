US Fleshes Out Trade Case Against France's Digital Tax Plan

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. on Monday offered more detail on its investigation of France’s plan to raise taxes on foreign tech companies that was announced last week, laying out exactly which aspects of the plan it believes may run afoul of global trade rules. The office of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, seen here testifying before the Senate Finance Committee on June 18, has launched an investigation of the French "Digital Services Tax" plan. (AP) Following U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s July 10 announcement of the probe, his office has formally launched an investigation to determine whether the French “Digital Services Tax” plan would...

