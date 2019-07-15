Biden Unveils Plan To Strengthen ACA Tax Credits

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a plan on Monday to strengthen the Affordable Care Act with more valuable tax credits if elected president in 2020, building on the health care legislation he helped shepherd while he served in office. Biden, who served as vice president under President Barack Obama and is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said in a statement that he would work to protect the 2010 federal health care law by removing income limitations on federal health insurance premium tax credits that prevented some families from qualifying for the benefit and by lowering the cost burden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS