Bahrain Arbitration Center Introduces New Mediation Rules

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- An arbitration center set up by the government of Bahrain in partnership with the American Arbitration Association has launched new mediation rules aimed at helping parties spend less to resolve disputes. The Bahrain Chamber for Dispute Resolution’s new rules came into effect at the beginning of the month, with the goal of encouraging parties to pursue mediation, which is much cheaper than other dispute-resolution methods, according to the center, known as the BCDR-AAA. The mediation rules come ahead of a planned Aug. 7 signing ceremony for the Singapore Convention on Mediation, a United Nations initiative that lays out an international framework...

