Digital Printing Firm Investor Seeks $1.7B Tie-Up Records

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- An Electronics for Imaging Inc. investor has filed suit in Delaware Chancery Court seeking access to the digital printing company's records to investigate potential wrongdoing in connection with its planned $1.7 billion sale to an affiliate of private equity firm Siris Capital Group LLC. Stockholder Gary Schiffmiller claims in the suit filed Sunday that EFI’s sale to Siris seems to “be the result of multiple conflicts of interest” last year, when the company’s leadership was “in flux” following former CEO Guy Gecht's exit after the board resisted his desire to sell some of the company’s “most attractive assets.” He said he...

