Turkish Brothers Take $388M Award Fight To Federal Court

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Two Turkish businessmen have removed to Florida federal court a lawsuit filed by a company attempting to enforce a $388 million arbitral award stemming from a soured deal over disappointing chromium ore mining licenses. Mustafa Çevik and his brother Sefa Çevik cited in their removal notice on Friday an international arbitration agreement in their deal with Turchrome Krom Madencili Sanay Ve Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi Turkey, which had filed the litigation in Florida state court in March, as the basis for removing it to federal court. The award in question had been issued to Turchrome in arbitration against Mustafa Çevik, which...

