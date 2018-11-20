11th Circ. Won't Stick Oxford With Fees In Benefits Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit held Monday that a lower court didn’t abuse its discretion when it found that Oxford Health isn't obligated to pay a woman’s legal bills after she lost a suit accusing the insurer of wrongly denying additional coverage for her anorexia treatment. The three-judge panel agreed with the lower court’s conclusion that Alexandra H.’s bid for attorney fees should be denied in her Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Oxford Health Insurance Inc. The lower court had analyzed the request using five factors established by the Eleventh Circuit for deciding whether a party should be awarded fees, ultimately...

