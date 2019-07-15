Auto Lending Fintech Biz Raises $150M In Debt, Equity Round

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Car financing-focused fintech company Lendbuzz said Monday it has secured $150 million in debt and equity financing that it will use to grow its platform, which assesses creditworthiness of those with little U.S. credit history. Lendbuzz said the equity funding was led by 83North as well as undisclosed existing investors while the debt funding was led by BHI, ConnectOne Bank, IDB Bank, Viola Credit and an unnamed insurance company. Lendbuzz uses machine-learning algorithms to assess the creditworthiness of those with limited U.S. credit history while partnering with dealerships to create financing solutions. “This is a significant step forward for Lendbuzz,” co-founder...

