Fed. Circ. Upholds Dish Network's Win In TQ Delta IP Fight

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel handed a win to Dish Network by upholding a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that invalidated a TQ Delta patent for digital subscriber line, or DSL, technology, according to a brief order Monday. Texas-based TQ Delta LLC had said the invention allows previously power-sucking transceivers to sit idle when not transmitting data and to wake rapidly from sleep mode, thus eliminating the "tens of seconds" it once took to fire them back up. The company said that wasn't previously tenable because internet users wanted data communication to be restored instantaneously. Now, instead of keeping them on...

