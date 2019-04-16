Feds Say Beef Group Can’t Show Harm From Water Rule

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Monday told a Washington federal court that a cattle industry association can't win its bid to block an Obama-era rule that expanded federal bodies of water protections because the association can't show it's been sufficiently harmed. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has already proposed replacing the 2015 "waters of the United States" rule, which expanded the definition of waterbodies covered by the Clean Water Act's protections. In deference to that continued rulemaking process, the federal government didn't focus on the merits of the Washington Cattlemen's Association's bid to enjoin the 2015 rule, but said that the group...

