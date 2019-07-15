SEC Settles With Broker In Woodbridge Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission settled claims Monday with a Tennessee-based broker the agency accused of selling unregistered securities in connection with two Ponzi schemes, including the $1.2 billion scheme allegedly perpetrated by the Woodbridge Group of Cos. LLC. According to the suit filed in Florida federal court early Monday, Wieniewitz Financial LLC and its owner, Henry J. Wieniewitz III, raised almost $64 million by selling the securities to more than 630 investors throughout the U.S., getting $3.5 million in commissions in return. The SEC said Wieniewitz agreed to a judgment that settles all liabilities and leaves disgorgement and civil...

