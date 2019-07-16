Reps. Slam Discord In Trump Admin.'s Spectrum Policy

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- House Democrats publicly mused Tuesday that the national spectrum policy-setting process has "broken down" as factions in the Trump administration remain deadlocked over how to divide key bands between exclusive government use and the wireless industry. During an Energy and Commerce Committee hearing, members slammed a lack of cohesion within the administration that has feuded over policies for a number of spectrum bands expected to usher in super-fast wireless services, or 5G. "It makes a great deal of sense to look at bands and repurpose them as needed. But it's very concerning when cabinet officials are publicly fighting with the FCC...

