Mnuchin Says Crypto Misuse Is National Security Risk

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that the misuse of cryptocurrencies, potentially including Facebook-led Libra, is a “national security issue” and repeated comments President Donald Trump tweeted last week that cryptocurrencies are “based on thin air.” Speaking a day before the start of congressional hearings on Libra, Mnuchin said the U.S. Treasury Department is particularly concerned with the illicit use of cryptocurrencies by money launderers and funders of terrorism. “This is indeed a national security issue,” Mnuchin told reporters in the White House briefing room. “To a large extent, these cryptocurrencies have been dominated by illicit activities and speculation.” He stressed...

