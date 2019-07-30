Wilson Sonsini Nabs Life Sciences, IP Whiz From Jones Day

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has snagged from Jones Day a partner with extensive academic and professional experience in life sciences, business management and intellectual property law that make him poised to take the firm's technology transactions practice to the next level. John Wehrli may have been hired as a partner in the firm's San Diego office, but he's more than just an attorney. He's a lifelong student, currently pursuing a Ph.D.; an entrepreneur who co-founded several biotechnology companies; a scientist and software engineer with patents to his name; and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was born and raised...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS