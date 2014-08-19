Ex-Commodore Can't Duck TM Ban After Ignoring Court Order

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge Monday rejected former Commodores lead guitarist Thomas McClary's bid for exceptions to a ban on his use of the band's trademarks, finding the request is untimely and that McClary secretly obtained exclusive foreign licenses "in complete disregard" of the court's order. In his order, U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. said McClary's request for a carveout so he could use The Commodores name for performances in Mexico, New Zealand and Switzerland, where he claims he recently obtained exclusive licenses, would contradict the permanent injunction that Commodores Entertainment Corp. won in the long-running case against McClary and...

