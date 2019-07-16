Drexel Says Insurer Must Pay For Sex Assault Claims Defense

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Drexel University has accused its insurer of reneging on an obligation to provide defense coverage for a string of lawsuits against the school over a former high-ranking university doctor who pled guilty to sexually abusing patients. United Educators Insurance is liable for covering the university's defense of the allegations of 17 women who said Ricardo Alberto Cruciani, former chairman of the neurology department at Drexel’s College of Medicine, engaged in a range of sexual misconduct that included assault, Drexel said in a Pennsylvania state court complaint filed on July 10. The Philadelphia university accused the insurer of breach of contract and...

