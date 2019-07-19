Perkins Coie Adds Middle-Market M&A Pro From Kirkland

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP has brought on board a partner in its Chicago office who will focus on middle-market mergers and acquisitions for private equity companies and other matters, the firm has announced. Joydeep Dasmunshi joined Perkins Coie on July 15 after five years at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago, where he was a corporate partner and worked with various portfolio companies in the technology, media, financial services and health care sectors, among others. Part of the draw of Perkins Coie, Dasmunshi said, was the firm’s focus on middle-market private equity along with its West Coast tech and venture capital practices....

