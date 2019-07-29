Jones Day Atlanta Office Adds Ex-Paul Hastings M&A Pro

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 12:16 PM EDT) -- A former Paul Hastings attorney with experience representing both public and private clients has joined Jones Day’s mergers and acquisitions practice as a partner in the firm’s Atlanta office. Jones Day said Darcy White joined the firm earlier this month after spending roughly 15 years at Paul Hastings LLP — more than three of which saw her serve as partner — where she focused on domestic and cross-border transactions, including mergers, stock acquisitions, divisional and other asset acquisitions and dispositions, and joint ventures. “The key factor in bringing me to Jones Day was the collaborative nature of the Jones Day’s approach...

