Wahl Seeks To Snip Rival Clipper Co.'s Use Of 'Manscaped'

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Wahl Clipper Corp. asked an Illinois federal court on Monday to block a competitor from using a name derived from the term "manscaping," saying it infringes a mark the Chicago-area shaving goods maker registered nearly a decade ago. Wahl hit Manscaped LLC with a lawsuit claiming infringement of registered and common law trademarks, unfair competition and deceptive trade practices over the rival company's name and its tagline, "Manscaped Refining The Gentleman." Wahl says it registered the term "manscaper" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2009, and that it's been using it ever since. According to the clipper company, Manscaped's...

