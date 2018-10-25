7th Circ. Refuses To Revive Title Co.'s Out-of-State Bias Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday opted not to revive claims by an Ohio-based title insurance company that it was unfairly penalized by Indiana’s Department of Insurance because of its out-of-state residency, saying it was bound by an agreement it signed accepting those penalties. American Homeland Title Agency was fined roughly $70,000, ordered to pay $42,000 in consumer reimbursements, and lost business licenses after a 2015 audit turned up hundreds of code violations, and the company and its owners agreed to those penalties and waived judicial review when it signed the agreement, the appellate court said. American Homeland's arguments about why the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS