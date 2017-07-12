Dominion Asks DC Court Not To Dismantle Power Project

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Dominion Energy Inc. urged a D.C. federal court Monday to remand its permit for an already-completed electricity transmission project to the Army Corps of Engineers without voiding it, arguing the results of an environmental study could still end up clearing the project. Dominion is arguing it doesn’t have to remove transmission towers it built across the James River in Virginia under a federal permit that was called into question because the project didn’t get the appropriate environmental review. The company also said removing the lines and towers from the river would take 19 months at a cost of $41 million, and would cost...

