4 Things To Know About The New PTAB Trial Practice Guide

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The newest edition of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's Trial Practice Guide for America Invents Act reviews calls for those who file multiple petitions challenging a patent to justify their filings, among other new guidelines. Here's what attorneys need to know about the update. The 64-page guide unveiled July 15 is the first update to PTAB procedures since August and highlights several opinions the board has recently made precedential. But it also includes some new guidelines that experienced PTAB attorneys said they hadn't seen before and that litigants should keep in mind. "I think these guides are helpful. While most...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS