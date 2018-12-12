Flynn Intel Group Fights Feds' Bid For Covington Docs

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Flynn Intel Group pushed back Monday against prosecutors' efforts to obtain documents from Covington & Burling LLP, which represented ex-business associates of convicted former national security adviser Michael Flynn, even as the trial of one of the associates began. FIG's opposition came after prosecutors asked a Virginia federal court Sunday to force Covington to hand over documents related to two previous subpoenas, noting the trial was set to begin Monday for Bijan Rafiekian, former director of the now-defunct consulting firm, on charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign lobbyist. FIG hit back on Monday that the government's subpoenas were much...

