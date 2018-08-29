7th Circ. Holds Blind Man Can't Sue Credit Union Over Website

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled Monday that a blind man can't sue an Illinois credit union over its website, which doesn't support a screen reader, finding he narrowly lacks standing to bring his claim under the American Disabilities Act because he isn't a credit union member and can't become one. Matthew Carello, who is blind, uses software that reads text aloud for visually impaired users to access content on the internet. He's a tester, which means he visits websites to see if they support that software. After testing the Aurora Policemen Credit Union's site, he hit the credit union with a 2017...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS