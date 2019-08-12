Top UK Corporate Crime Decisions Of 2019: Mid-Year Review

Law360, London (August 12, 2019, 11:00 PM BST) -- From the acquittal of former Barclays boss John Varley to the conclusion of the Serious Fraud Office’s long-running benchmark-rigging prosecutions, the first half of 2019 has been packed with corporate crime verdicts. As lawyers head off on their summer recess, here are the big jury decisions you need to know about. The Barclays Qatar Cash Call An English appeals court in June upheld the acquittal of former Barclays chief executive John Varley on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud after a high-profile trial over payments the British bank made to Qatar at the height of the financial crisis. The SFO had...

