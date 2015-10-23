Clean Power Plan Foes Say New Rule Kills Court Case

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Challengers of the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan asked the D.C. Circuit late Monday to put out of its misery long-delayed litigation over the rule slashing greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants, since the Trump administration has finally released a replacement rule. The CPP, President Barack Obama's signature climate change regulation, was put on hold by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 amid a challenge from several states and industry groups. The case itself has been in a deep freeze since 2017 as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump worked on repealing and replacing the CPP....

