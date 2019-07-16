UK Seeks To Speed Up Workplace Pension Re-Enrollment

Law360, London (July 16, 2019, 3:42 PM BST) -- Britain’s pension regulator said Tuesday it will launch a new online tool to make it easier and quicker for employers to re-enroll their staff into a workplace savings scheme as it clamps down on companies that break the law. The Pensions Regulator is focussing on employers that flouting their duty to enroll workers in saving schemes. British businesses are required every three years to put certain members of staff who have left their pension scheme back into it, a procedure known as re-enrollment. “While the vast majority of employers are carrying out re-enrollment successfully, some are failing to complete the task...

