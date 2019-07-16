Law Firms Dominate List Of Best Employers For LGBT People

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Law firms featured heavily on a new list of the best multinational employers for LGBT people, with firms making up six of the 14 organizations praised for their practices and Simmons & Simmons listed as a leader in two categories. The list, which was assembled by U.K.-based LGBT rights group Stonewall and announced July 9, named international organizations that are standouts in particular categories, such as having explicitly inclusive policies or training programs that feature LGBT inclusion. In addition to Simmons & Simmons, it also lists Pinsent Masons LLP, which was named as the No. 1 employer in Stonewall's 2019 list of...

