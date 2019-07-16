China Plows Ahead With WTO Challenge To US Solar Tariffs

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- China has asked the World Trade Organization to consider its challenge to the Trump administration's tariffs on imported cells used in solar panels, escalating tensions with the U.S. after prior efforts to resolve the trade disagreement fell short. After communications between the two trading partners in October to address the tariffs broke down, Beijing said in a WTO filing released Friday that it had to ask the international trade body to establish a panel and decide if the tariffs conflict with the U.S.' obligations under several global trade accords. The WTO is set to discuss Beijing's request at the next Dispute...

