At Top Firms For Women, 'Slight Progress' Closing Equity Gap

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- At the best law firms for female attorneys as determined by a recent report, the percentage of new equity partners who are women jumped 10 percentage points — to 37% from 27% — in five years, but overall women still represent less than a quarter of all equity partners at those firms. The survey, released earlier this month by Working Mother Media and the American Bar Association, recognized 60 law firms for policies benefiting female attorneys — such as an average minimum 15-week parental leave, mentorship initiatives, child care benefits and reimbursement for infertility procedures — and said there has been...

