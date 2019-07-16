DOL Proposes Changes To H-2A Agricultural Visa Program

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday proposed a set of changes to the H-2A visa program, which allows employers to fill seasonal and temporary agricultural jobs for which U.S. workers are not available. The agency said in a news release that the goal of the proposed changes is to "streamline and simplify the H-2A application process, strengthen protections for U.S. and foreign workers, and ease unnecessary burdens on employers." One change the DOL proposed is to require that H-2A applications and other key documents be submitted electronically, though the agency said e-filing wouldn't be required for any employer that is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS